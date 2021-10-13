Scattered rain and snow showers overnight into Thursday

Local Forecast

A system is moving the the region overnight, delivering a chance of snow showers. This will not be as intense as Monday night's storm, we're looking a low accumulations through the Snake River Plain.

OVERNIGHT: Lows into the upper 20's for the Snake River Plain, with gusty winds into the 10-25 MPH range. Scattered snow showers with about 0.5" to 1.5" of new snowfall possible for areas of the Snake River Plain.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers in the morning with highs into the upper 30's to lower 40's. Winds 10-20 MPH.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs into the mid 40's with light winds 5-10 MPH.