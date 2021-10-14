A few snow showers tonight, clearing for Friday and Saturday

Local Forecast

We have a few snow showers with us tonight, as a weak system moves further to the east. High pressure works back into the region with warming temps. Our next chance of wet weather arrives late Sunday and Monday.

OVERNIGHT: A chance of snow showers with partly cloudy skies with lows into the mid 20's.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs into the mid 40's with winds around 5-10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs into the upper 50's to lower 60's.

SUNDAY: Highs into the lower 60's with increasing clouds. Winds will increase as well with scattered rain and snow showers overnight into Monday.