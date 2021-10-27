A few mountain snow showers Wednesday night, Sunny Thursday afternoon

A system to our north will keep some wind in the forecast, with clearing skies into Thursday. Another cold front arrives late Friday, which will usher in a few showers for Saturday and Sunday. Partly cloudy tonight, with winds around 10-15 MPH, wind gusts around 25 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny for the afternoon with highs into the mid 50's for the Snake River Plain. Southwest Winds 10-20 MPH. A slight chance of rain and snow showers for Central Idaho.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with highs into the upper 50's and lower 60's.

SATURDAY: A few rain and snow showers with highs into the lower 50's, breezy winds 15-25 MPH.