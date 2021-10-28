Highs close to 60° for Friday, chance of weekend showers

A system is slowly moving in from the northwest. The front will pass through late Friday into Saturday. Our best chance of rain will arrive Saturday morning, with some spotty showers possible Sunday.

OVERNIGHT: Mostly clear with some areas of fog. Lows into the lower 30's, with winds around 10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny for the morning and increasing clouds for the late afternoon. Highs around the upper 50's to lower 60's.

SATURDAY: Partly to Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs into the mid 50's with winds around 10-15 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies, a slight chance of wet weather with highs into the lower 50's.