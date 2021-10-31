Stormy Halloween Night

TONIGHT: Isolated rain showers will line up the sky for trick or treating tonight from the Snake River Plains to Western WY. Snow levels remain only above 8000 ft. Magic Valley and central ID should be in the clear tonight with only partly cloudy skies. None of this rain should accumulate, but these storms can continue to last into the overnight and early morning hours. Winds still remain fairly calm with this system and low temperatures are in the upper 30's for the valleys and in the lower 30's and upper 20's for the mountains.

TOMORROW: We will clear conditions up for tomorrow during the day with mostly sunny skies expected. Winds look to be still calm heading into tomorrow and high temperatures stay in the mid 50's. Clouds and rain showers will start to come into the area again as we head into the nighttime hours.

LONG TERM: The rain showers starting to occur on Monday night are looking to last all the way overnight Monday and continue until Tuesday night. We dry and clear out for Wednesday before more rain showers look to arrive again Thursday night into Friday morning. Then, next weekend looks to have partly cloudy skies. During this time, we have a slight cooldown with high's in the upper 40's and low 50's for Tuesday before staying stuck around those high temperatures for the rest of the week. Winds also look to remain calm for most of the time.