Winds increase for Thursday, a slight chance of showers

A weak storm system for us, moves through this Thursday. Overnight, look for partly to mostly cloudy skies, with a chance of fog. Overnight lows back into the lower 30's with areas of fog. We'll see a slight chance of wet weather for Thursday in the Snake River Plain. Most of the weather weather, will target central Idaho, with scattered snow and rain showers. Winds for Thursday and Friday will be into the 10-20 MPH range, with gusts into the mid 30's. We'll look to stay for Friday, before a series of storms take aim to our region. A slight chance of rain and snow this weekend, with heavier showers possible for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.