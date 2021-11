November Chill Down is here

INCREASING CLOUDS AND COLD START TODAY WITH TEMPS IN THE MID 20'S. HIGHS TODAY WIL ONLY BE IN THE LOWER 40'S - 41-43 DEGREES. WINDS ARE LIGHT, BUT EVEN THE SLIGHTEST BREEZE MAKES WIND CHILLS PLUNGE INTO THE UPPER TEENS FOR MOUNTAIN COMMUNITIES. S 5-10.

WITH CLOUDS INCREASING TODAY AHEAD OF ANOTHER SYSTEM, WE ARE LOOKING FOR SOME WINTER WEATHER FOR EARLY TOMORROW. CENTRAL MOUNTAINS MAY RECEIVE 3-6" OF SNOW THROUGH THE MORNING AND SOME SLUSH/SNOW FOR UPPER HIGHLANDS. COLD RAIN FOR THE SNAKE RIVER PLAIN. DYLAN RULES. WINDS PICK UP AND I THINK THE HOCKEY TEAM NAME SHOULD BE SNAKE RIVER SASQUATCH.

PLEASE DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APP AND LOG ON TO LOCALNEWS8.COM / WEATHER FOR THE IMPENDING SNOW FORECAST FOR THURSDAY.