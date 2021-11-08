Snow and rain showers for Tuesday

Stormy weather with some sub-tropical moisture will be with us late Monday into Tuesday. Snow levels are expected to stay above the Snake River Plain, with mainly rain expected. Scattered snow showers will take hold for our local mountains. Another round of wet weather arrives for Thursday.

OVERNIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a few rain and snow showers. Low's into the lower 30's for the Snake River Plain.

TUESDAY: Scattered snow and rain showers with highs into the lower to mid 40's. Gusty winds with winds around 10-20 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs into the lower 40's with gusty winds.

THURSDAY: Rain and snow showers with mostly cloudy skies. Highs into the mid 40's.

FRIDAY: A slight chance of showers, mostly cloudy with highs into the mid 40's.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TUESDAY TO 6 AM

MST WEDNESDAY…