Cold and breezy for Wednesday, chance of snow and rain Thursday

Scattered snow and rain showers for tonight with showers ending for most of us Wednesday. Overnight, look for mostly cloudy skies, a few snow and rain showers with winds around 15 MPH, with gusts around 25 MPH. Wednesday, we'll see cold and breezy conditions with highs into the lower 40's for the Snake River Plain. Mostly sunny for Wednesday, with winds 10-25 MPH. Thursday, another round of snow and rain showers will be moving through, with gusty winds. Highs for Thursday, will top out around the lower 40's. We'll see some cloud cover for Friday and Saturday with a slight risk of leftover showers, with highs into the upper 40's to lower 50's.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MST

WEDNESDAY…

and Gros Ventre mountains and southwest Yellowstone National Park. Otherwise, widespread 2 to 4 inch snow accumulations. Winds gusting 20 to 30 mph, mainly above 9000 feet. WHERE…Yellowstone National Park and the Teton and Gros Ventre

Mountains.

Mountains. WHEN…Until 6 AM MST Wednesday.

Western Lemhi County-Eastern Lemhi County-WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MST

TONIGHT