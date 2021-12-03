Areas of fog, windy Saturday afternoon with snow showers into Sunday

Areas of patchy freezing fog Friday night into Saturday morning. Lows will be back into the upper 20's for the Snake River Plain, with light winds around 5 MPH. For your Saturday, we'll see some fog and low cloud cover for the morning, with clearing skies in the afternoon. Winds will increase Saturday afternoon with daytime highs into the Lower 50's. Winds for Saturday afternoon will get into the 20 MPH range, with gusts between 20-30 MPH. A storm system starts to move in for Sunday afternoon, we'll see gusty winds Sunday afternoon with snow showers moving through Sunday night. Scattered snow will push through the region on Monday with more wind and highs into the 30's.