Windy with Weekend Mountain Snow

Slow fog burn off this afternoon, some sun and warmth for Friyay and more 50's for the area. Lows tonight around freezing again and fog will be around Saturday morning. We see mountain snows move in for Saturday, and that cold air will drop into the valley for Sunday and we'll see more seasonal temperatures with highs in the 30's...finally like December.

Low will also fall into the 20's and we'll keep this cold air surging into our backyard for next week. With that being said, the next moisture set up will have a good chance of bringing the snow we want and are looking for into the valley starting Monday. A couple of inches for Idaho Falls and close to Pocatello with winds creating some mixing and rain in the Magic Valley. Be prepared for a very windy Saturday with gusts to 30mph and much colder conditions with snow flying Monday and sloppy driving to start the week. More accumulations overnight Monday and into Tuesday possible.