Freezing fog overnight, gusty afternoon winds, scattered snow late

A cold front is approaching for Wednesday evening with colder air moving down from the North. Tonight, areas of freezing fog with a chance of light rain and snow. Overnight lows will bottom out into the mid 30's.

WEDNESDAY: Patchy morning fog with a chance of freezing drizzle and light snow. Gusty afternoon winds with highs into the mid 40's. SW winds 10-20 MPH, with gusts around 20-30 MPH. Wednesday night, scattered snow showers with gusty winds. Low temperatures into the lower 30's.

THURSDAY: Chance of snow and rain with highs around 32°. Gusty winds with wind speeds into the 10-20 MPH range.