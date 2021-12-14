Snow Wind and Warnings

Cloudy, rain and snow, winter weather advisory now in effect until 5 am tomorrow. Winter Storm Warning for Mountains and Avalanche Warning for Clark & Fremont Counties in our area and around Centennial Mountains due to winds and new snow.

Slick conditions, snow for mountains gusty winds 15-30+mph with approaching cold front. Gusts have surged past 60 mph this morning deep into the Magic Valley. We'll transition to rain by midday and change back to snow into late pm and tonight.

Temperatures plunge into the teens and everything will flash freeze if it's not already frozen. Road conditions will deteriorate and visibility could be a problem.

Winter weather advisory extended through tomorrow morning with several inches expected into Idaho Falls and snake river plain, deepening mountain snows. Wind Chills will amaze as they go below zero or at 0 for Snake River Plain tomorrow. -3 degrees by 7am for Idaho Falls.

Snow expected. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 6inches possible along the foot hills and valleys leading intothe central mountains and across the big hole mountains.

Highs in the low to mid 40's today, but winds will negate any warmth. Follow @jeffroper on social media more coming up on tracking the storms.