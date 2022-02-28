A few snow and rain showers with warmer temperatures

A northwest system moving to our north will deliver some scattered rain and snow showers. A southwestern flow will push in warmer temperatures into the 40's and 50's.

OVERNIGHT: Mostly cloudy with lows into the lower 20's. Winds around 10 MPH with a few mountain rain and snow showers.

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with highs into the lower 40's for the Snake River Plain. Scattered mountain rain and snow showers, with a slight chance of rain and snow in the Plain. Tuesday night, mostly cloudy skies with lows into the mid 20's with a few mountain snow/rain showers.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs into the mid 40's. Wednesday overnight, lows into the mid 20's.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs into the upper 40's to lower 50's. Thursday night, cloudy with a chance of rain and snow, lows into the lower 30's.

FRIDAY: Scattered snow showers with highs into the mid to upper 30's.