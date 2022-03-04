Snow showers late and into weekend

Cloudy conditions settle in with dense fog and visibility to 1/4 mile for Idaho Falls and nearby valley locations. Temperatures cool today back to the 30's to mid 40's in lower valley. Chances of rain/snow start in the afternoon and temperatures drop to the mid 20's with changeover to snow for most overnight and lasting into Saturday and scattered into Sunday.

Chance of precipitation is 50%, with winds gust from the north to 15-20mph tomorrow. Highs tomorrow peak from 34-40 and more snow chances into tomorrow night and Sunday. Lows in the upper 20's. Around 34 for Sunday before 16 Sunday night and clearing Monday with a high of 32.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather