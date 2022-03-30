Windy with scattered snow and rain showers for Thursday

A cold front moving the region will deliver some moisture and gusty winds to our region. Another system passing through Montana this weekend, will drive in gusty winds and warmer temperatures.

OVERNIGHT: Mostly cloudy with lows into the mid 30's. Winds at 10-15 MPH, with gusts around 20 MPH.

THURSDAY: Chance of snow and rain showers with highs into the upper 40's to lower 50's with gusty winds into the 15-30 MPH range. Most of the snow accumulation will be focused into the Eastern Mountains of Idaho and Western Wyoming.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with some wind at 10-20 MPH, highs into the lower 50's.

SATURDAY: Windy, mostly sunny skies for the Snake River Plain with clouds in the mountains and a slight chance of snow. Highs into the lower 60's.

SUNDAY: Windy with highs into the lower to mid 60's. A slight chance of mountain snow.