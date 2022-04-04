Skip to Content
High Wind Warning

HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM
 TUESDAY...

* WHAT...West-southwest winds sustained at 30 to 40 MPH with gusts
  of 50 to 60 MPH. Isolated gusts over 60 MPH are possible.

* WHERE...Almost all of southeast Idaho, including but not limited
  to the eastern Magic Valley, Raft River region, Snake River
  Plain, portions of the southern and eastern highlands, Bear
  Lake, Teton Valley, and the eastern Central Mountains.

* WHEN...From noon today to 6 PM MDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Difficult driving is expected for high profile
  vehicles. Areas of blowing dust are possible, especially along
  Interstate 15 between Hamer and Idaho Falls, Interstate 15
  between Blackfoot and Chubbuck, Interstate 86 between Pocatello
  Airport and American Falls, Idaho 39 between American Falls and
  Aberdeen, and Interstate 84 near Yale and Idahome. Isolated
  power outages and tree damage will be possible.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. Secure or bring inside loose outdoor items
before the strong winds arrive. Use caution if driving. If you
encounter severe blowing dust, do not stop on the roadway. Slow
down, turn on your lights, and use the painted roadway lines to
guide you. Look for a safe place to pull as far off the highway as
possible.

