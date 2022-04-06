Warmer with mostly sunny skies, stormy weather this weekend

High pressure will build in through the next couple of days. Warmer temperatures will take hold before another storm arrives this Saturday afternoon.

OVERNIGHT: Clear skies with a low around into the mid to upper 20's. South winds 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly clear skies with highs into the upper 50's to lower 60's with winds around 10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with winds in the afternoon. Highs close to 70°, with winds at 15-25 MPH.

SATURDAY: A chance of rain and snow with gusty winds and blowing dust. Mostly sunny skies with a high into the lower 50's.

SUNDAY: Scattered snow and rain with gusty winds and highs into the lower 40's.