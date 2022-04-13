Gusty winds and scattered snow for Thursday

Our un-settled weather continues with scattered snow showers expected for Wednesday night into Thursday.

OVERNIGHT: A chance of snow with mostly cloudy skies. Lows into the lower to mid 20's, with winds at 10-20 MPH, gusts around 30 MPH.

THURSDAY: Snow showers with highs into the lower 40's and gusty winds.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow and highs into the lower to mid 40's.

SATURDAY: Scattered snow and rain showers, with a chance of a thunderstorm. Highs into the lower 50's for the Snake River Plain.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny with highs into the mid to upper 40's.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THURSDAY TO 6 AM FRIDAY: