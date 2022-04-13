Gusty winds and scattered snow for Thursday
Our un-settled weather continues with scattered snow showers expected for Wednesday night into Thursday.
OVERNIGHT: A chance of snow with mostly cloudy skies. Lows into the lower to mid 20's, with winds at 10-20 MPH, gusts around 30 MPH.
THURSDAY: Snow showers with highs into the lower 40's and gusty winds.
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow and highs into the lower to mid 40's.
SATURDAY: Scattered snow and rain showers, with a chance of a thunderstorm. Highs into the lower 50's for the Snake River Plain.
SUNDAY: Partly sunny with highs into the mid to upper 40's.
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THURSDAY TO 6 AM FRIDAY:
- WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches, except 5 to 10 inches on ridge tops and elevations above passes.
- WHERE…The Blackfoot Mountains, Big Holes, Bear River Range and Caribou Range including the cities of Emigration Summit, Grace, Soda Springs, Henry, Bone, Wayan, Swan Valley, and Victor.
- WHEN…From 6 AM Thursday to 6 AM MDT Friday.
- IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
