Staying windy Wednesday with showers Thursday and Friday
OVERNIGHT: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Windy, with wind speeds at 15-35 MPH, overnight lows into the lower 30's.
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs into the mid to upper 50's. Winds at 15-35 MPH, with a slight chance of snow in our local mountains.
THURSDAY: Another round of wet and windy weather with highs into the upper 50's and lower 60's. Scattered rain and snow showers with winds at 15-35 MPH.
FRIDAY: Rain and snow with mostly cloudy skies. Highs into the upper 40's and lower 50's, with the gusty winds continuing.
SATURDAY: A chance of rain and snow, with a high into the lower 50's.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, with a high in the mid to upper 50's.
Comments