Wet and windy conditions

Cold front and rain and snow blow in today with winds picking up from SW 15-25+mph. Gusty winds are likely and a lake wind advisory is in effect for the American Falls Reservoir through 8pm tonight. Winds may gust 40+ mph.

Temperatures plummet from the upper 60's to near 70 yesterday to low 50's today and mark the end to nice weather for a while. Cloudy and overcast conditions with more disturbances into the week and shower/storm chances for Thursday and Friday mainly. Some mountain snow may accumulate to 2" into Island Park.