SUN-day for tomorrow

TONIGHT: Isolated light rain and snow showers should continue to be across the region until the overnight hours. We should then see only mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies. Winds will be slightly breezy between 5-15 mph. Low temperatures will get down to the 20's and 30's.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy skies will be found through the region tomorrow with only a slim chance at a stray shower or two across our region. Winds will be calm for tomorrow. High temperatures will get into the upper 40's in the mountains and the 50's for the valleys.

LONG TERM: We will continue to roll with dry conditions into the work week on Monday. Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday all pose isolated rain and snow showers, but only at a 20% chance. The next major chance for rain and snow comes on Friday before we dry up for next weekend. We will have gusty winds from Tuesday up until Thursday with winds looking to get up to 20-25 mph. High temperatures will increase into Tuesday where we could have high's in the 60's and 70's. We then cool back down to the 40's and 50's into Wednesday and will look to slightly warm up after that back into the 60's for next weekend.