Cloudy with storms for weekend

Unsettled weather moves in for the weekend as winds from SW 15-25+ mph continue to keep us warm and near normal temperatures for early May. All that changes tomorrow and we'll usher in mountains storms and showers as soon as tonight and into tomorrow. More significant storm chances pop up for mother's day.

This afternoon: windy, increasing cloudiness and mid-to-upper 60's.

Still cool at night with lows in the 40's dropping to the 30's.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with mountain storm chances increasing. Windy with highs in the low to mid 50's, around 58 in Pocatello.

Mother's Day Sunday: stormy, with showers and snow chances into the valley and highs drop into the 40's.