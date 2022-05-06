Wind Advisory for Saturday with some showers, more wet weather for Sunday

Gusty winds and scattered showers and thunderstorms for Saturday, with most of the wet weather favoring the mountains. We'll see colder temps and more snow and rain for Sunday.

WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 PM MDT SATURDAY…

WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.

WHERE…Mud Lake, INL, Craters of the Moon, Idaho Falls, Rexburg, St. Anthony, Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls, Shelley, and Fort Hall.

WHEN…From 3 AM to 9 PM MDT Saturday.

IMPACTS…Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown around.

ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Rough chop is likely on American Falls Reservoir.

OVERNIGHT: A chance of showers and thunderstorms with mostly cloudy skies and gusty winds. Wind gusts at 20-30 MPH. Low temperatures into the mid to lower 40's.

SATURDAY: A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the Snake River Plain. Scattered snow and rain showers for the mountains. We'll see gusty winds in the Snake River Plain, with speeds at 25 to 35 mph and gusts up to 50 mph. Highs into the lower to mid 50's.

SUNDAY: A chance of rain and snow with gusty winds. Highs in the upper 40's to lower 50's.