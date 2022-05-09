Fewer showers with lighter winds for Tuesday

OVERNIGHT: Partly cloudy skies with a slight chance of rain and snow. Winds relaxing overnight, after midnight to 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny for the Snake River Plain, with partly to mostly cloudy skies in the higher elevations. A slight chance of rain and snow. Highs in the Snake River Plain will reach into the mid 50's. Winds at 10-15 mph, with gusts around 20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with an afternoon breeze, highs into the lower to mid 60's.

THURSDAY: Windy, with a chance of rain and snow, highs into the lower 60's.

FRIDAY: A chance of rain with gusty winds, highs into the mid 50's.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny, with a high into the mid 60's.