Wind Advisory for Thursday; slight chance of rain and snow
Expect gusty winds and some scattered showers, with a northwest system, moving through north Idaho and Montana.
OVERNIGHT: A slight chance of showers with mostly cloudy skies. Lows in the mid to upper 30's for the Snake River Plain. Wind gusts around 10-20 MPH.
THURSDAY: Gusty winds with high wind speeds in the afternoon. A high temperature into the upper 50's. A slight chance of a snow and rain shower, with wind gusts over 30 MPH.
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs into the upper 50's. a slight chance of rain and snow with wind gusts around 20-30 MPH.
SATURDAY: A slight chance of snow and rain with highs into the mid 60's.
WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 9 PM MDT THURSDAY:
- WHAT…Southwest winds 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected.
- WHERE…Arco Desert and the Upper Snake River Plain, including INL, Mud Lake, Idaho Falls, and St. Anthony.
- WHEN…From 1 PM to 9 PM MDT Thursday.
- IMPACTS…Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown around. Blowing dust off recently turned fields may produce reduced visibility and difficult driving conditions.
Comments