Wind Advisory for Thursday; slight chance of rain and snow

Expect gusty winds and some scattered showers, with a northwest system, moving through north Idaho and Montana.

OVERNIGHT: A slight chance of showers with mostly cloudy skies. Lows in the mid to upper 30's for the Snake River Plain. Wind gusts around 10-20 MPH.

THURSDAY: Gusty winds with high wind speeds in the afternoon. A high temperature into the upper 50's. A slight chance of a snow and rain shower, with wind gusts over 30 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs into the upper 50's. a slight chance of rain and snow with wind gusts around 20-30 MPH.

SATURDAY: A slight chance of snow and rain with highs into the mid 60's.

WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 9 PM MDT THURSDAY: