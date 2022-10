High pressure will continue to deliver warm daytime highs and light winds.

Overnight, we’ll see clear skies, with lows in the lower 40’s. Winds will stay light, around 5 mph.

Sunny skies for Thursday and Friday, with highs in the mid 70’s for the Snake River Plain. There are signs of change, arriving next week. We’re looking at the possibility of stormy weather from the northwest, arriving Tuesday and Wednesday.