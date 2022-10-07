Chilly sunshine and above average temperatures continue for weekend

High pressure dominates and thwarts any chance of showers for the region. Some morning mountain fog and frost may appear on a pumpkin, but highs will be above normal averages by 7-12 degrees. That northern storm will move more easterly and that clears the way for a dry 8 day forecast with a slight push of cooler air by mid-week with breezy conditions for us. Temperatures remain in the upper 60's for Jackson and mountain communities for today and the weekend. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70's for the valley and mainly sunny through Sunday, with a few areas of clouds.

