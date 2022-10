High pressure over the west, will continue to deliver above average highs with mostly sunny skies.

Overnight lows will drop into the lower 40’s and upper 30’s for the Snake River Plain.

For Saturday, sunny skies and highs in the lower to mid 70’s.

Sunday, sunny, with a high near 73° and light winds at 5-10 mph.

Monday, it will stay sunny, with a high near 72°.