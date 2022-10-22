Rain and snow mix continues on for the rest of the weekend

TONIGHT: Valley rain and mountain snow showers continue into the late-night hours across the region. Snow levels will continue to drop slowly as we progress into the overnight hours and by the early morning, we could even see a dusting of snow hit the valleys. Winds will be slightly breezy between 10-15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Low temperatures get down into the 20's and lower 30's.



TOMORROW: We are expecting mostly snow showers across the Continental Divide, western WY, SE ID and to the foothills east of the Snake River Plain, but some of the showers could reach down into the valleys. The rest of the region will look for partly to mostly cloudy skies. Winds will be a little windy between 10-20 mph. High temperatures drop again down into the lower 40's and upper 30's.



LONG TERM: We will take a brief break from the rain and snow on Monday morning before the mixed showers come back on Monday night into Tuesday early morning. We dry up mostly for Tuesday in the afternoon before another mix of rain and snow comes on through on Wednesday. Partly cloudy conditions follow with dry conditions for the end of next week into next weekend. Winds will continue to be breezy into the middle of the week until they calm down by Thursday and Friday. High temperatures stick to the upper 30's and lower 40's for most of the week until we look for maybe a slight increase next weekend into the upper 40's and maybe lower 50's.



WATCHES/WARNINGS:



WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT SUNDAY ABOVE 7000 FEET for Idaho Central Mountains above 7000 feet, Galena Summit, Stanley Basin, and Yellowstone National Park.



WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT SUNDAY ABOVE 7000 FEET for Island Park, Centennial Mountains, and Big Hole Mountains including Monida Pass, Targhee Pass, and Pine Creek Pass.



WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT SUNDAY ABOVE 7000 FEET for Caribou Range, Bear River Range including Emigration Summit, and Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.



WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT SUNDAY for Salt River and Wyoming Ranges.