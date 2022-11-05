Brief break in snow and wind for Sunday morning before more comes next week

TONIGHT: Very windy conditions continue tonight with isolated rain and snow showers mainly across the southern highlands, SE Idaho, and western WY. Winds will be very breezy between 20-30 mph up until 9pm tonight before winds slowly calm down into the overnight hours. Most rain and snow clear out by 8/9pm with only stray showers left overnight. Low temperatures get down to the lower 20's and teens.



SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies will great us in the morning followed by isolated rain and snow showers in the late afternoon hours. Winds will calm down to be just slightly breezy between 5-15 mph. High temperatures will be in the upper 30's and lower 40's.



LONG TERM: Widespread valley rain and mountain snow come for all day Monday before the entire region looks for scattered snow showers for both Tuesday and Wednesday. Stray snow showers are left for Thursday before we clear out for Friday and next weekend. Snow accumulation for both the mountains and valleys look to be between 4-8 inches by the end of Wednesday. Winds will ramp up to be windy between 15-25 mph on Monday before we have slightly breezy conditions the rest of the week. High temperatures will decrease as we go on throughout the week. By Thursday, high's look to be down to the mid 20's and low's are down into the single digits.



WATCHES/WARNINGS:



WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT SATURDAY EVENING for Stanley, Clayton, Wayan, Swan Valley, Palisades, Victor, Emigration Summit, Pine Creek Pass, Ketchum, Sun Valley, Galena Summit, Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.



WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT SATURDAY EVENING for Albion, Almo, Inkom, McCammon, Lava Hot Springs, MaladSummit, Preston, St. Charles, Montpelier, Geneva Summit, Border Summit, Georgetown Summit, Grace, Soda Springs, Ashton Hill, Driggs, Island Park, Willow Creek Summit, Copper Basin, and Portions of central and north central Idaho.