Cold temps, areas of freezing fog, a few snow showers

An area of high pressure over the northwest will continue, with cold air, keeping our highs below freezing. The high pressure ridge, will also keep clouds and fog low in the forecast. From that cloud cover and fog, we’ll see a few flurries.

Monday night and Tuesday morning, partly cloudy with areas of freezing fog. Overnight lows around 8° to 10°. A slight chance of snow flurries. Southwest winds at 5-10 mph.

Tuesday, chance of fog, with partly cloudy skies. A high in the mid to upper 20’s. North wind around 5-10 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon.

Wednesday, mostly sunny, with a high in the upper 20’s. North northeast wind around 5-10 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon.

Thursday, partly sunny, with a high near 25°.

Michael Coats

