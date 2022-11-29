Winter Storm Watch and cold wind chills

Cold air and some leftover showers this morning make things ultra cold with wind chills below zero or single digits. Winds today from the west/southwest 10-15, combined with blowing snows and slick conditions can make for hazardous travel this morning.

Highs today peak at low-to-mid 20's, but with wind chills, it will feel more like single digits today.

Snows ramp up for central mountains and higher elevations into Wednesday and accumulations are expected for the valley for Thursday. We will see temperatures tonight in the teens, wind chills below zero. Highs tomorrow with moisture entering the picture, with be back to seasonal temperatures in the low 30's.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather