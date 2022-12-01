Heavy snow showers and gusty winds tonight

TONIGHT: Heavy snow showers are across the all of our local mountains and we are expecting a good round of heavy snow to go through the valleys later in the evening and nighttime hours. Winds will be very breezy out between 15-25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Low temperatures will be in the single digits and lower 10's.



TOMORROW: We will have isolated mountain snow showers in the morning especially across western WY before having a stray snow shower or two left in the afternoon. Overall, most of the region including the valleys will have partly cloudy skies with dry conditions. Accumulation totals look to be between 1-4 inches for the valleys by the end of Thursday and 4-8 inches for the mountains by the end of Friday. Winds will be slightly breezy between 10-15 mph. High temperatures decrease a lot down to the upper 20's.



LONG TERM: The entire region will dry out for Saturday before getting more scattered snow showers back in the picture for Sunday. These snow showers become a lot more isolated for Monday and Tuesday before partly cloudy conditions follow on Wednesday. Once again though, it's a short break before snow comes back late on next Thursday into the following Friday. Winds will calm down for the weekend before slowly ramping up at the end of next week.



WATCHES/WARNINGS:



WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST FRIDAY for Monida Pass, Dubois, Spencer, Edie School, Small, Emigration Summit, Pine Creek Pass, Wayan, Swan Valley, Victor, Ashton, Tetonia, Driggs, Ashton Hill, Raynolds Pass, Targhee Pass, Island Park, and Kilgore.



WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST FRIDAY for Banner Summit, Stanley, Galena Summit, Ketchum, Hailey, Bellevue, Picabo, and Clayton.



WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST FRIDAY for Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains, Jackson Hole, and Yellowstone National Park.



AVALANCHE WARNING is in effect from 3 PM Thursday until 6 AM Saturday for Bear River Range in southeast Idaho.



AVALANCHE WARNING is in effect from Wednesday 7 PM MST to Friday 7 AM MST for The Sawtooth, Smoky, White Cloud, Boulder, Soldier and Pioneer Mountains including the mountains near Banner Summit, Stanley, Atlanta, Smiley Creek, Galena Summit, Ketchum, Hailey, Bellevue, Carey and Fairfield.



WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST FRIDAY for Malad Summit, Fish Creek Summit, Georgetown Summit, Geneva Summit, Border Summit, Inkom, McCammon, Downey, Lava Hot Springs, St. Charles, Montpelier, Georgetown, Grace, Soda Springs, Henry, Bone, Willow Creek Summit, Tom Cat Summit, Shoshone, Richfield, Carey, Mud Lake, INL, Craters of the Moon NM, Howe, Arco, Mackay, Chilly, Challis, Idaho Falls, Rexburg, and St. Anthony.



WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MST FRIDAY for Shoup, Bannock Pass, Highway 28 Tendoy to Lone Pine, Highway 93 Lost Trail Pass to Gibbonsville, Lemhi Pass, and Salmon.