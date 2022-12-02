Chilly and mostly sunny for Saturday, snowy weather for Sunday

Cold temperatures late Friday and Saturday, with sub-zero wind chills. A few flurries with winds around 5-10 mph.

Saturday, mostly sunny, with a high in the upper 20’s. Wind chill values as low as -2. North wind around 8-10 mph.

Sunday, another Pacific system is moving into the region. High temperatures will be slightly above freezing, in the mid 30’s. Scattered snow showers with another 1-2" possible for the Snake River Plain communities. More snow showers late Sunday into Monday morning. With winds overnight around 10-15 mph.

Monday, a few snow showers in the morning and mid-day. Cloudy, with a high near 30°.