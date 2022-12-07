Skip to Content
Local Forecast
today at 4:50 PM
Published 4:28 PM

More freezing fog for Thursday with a storm arriving Friday morning 

KIFI Weather

Light winds and freezing temperatures, will allow for more fog formation overnight into Thursday.

Overnight lows around 13°, with winds at 5 mph. Areas of patchy dense fog with a slight chance of snow.

For Thursday, we’ll see some fog in the morning with a slight chance of snow. A high temperature of 26° under mostly cloudy skies.

A storm arrives Friday morning with scattered snow showers, with a second storm arriving over the weekend. Highs for Friday will be close to 30°, with increasing wind speeds at 10-20 mph.

A 20 percent chance of snow before 1pm. Areas of dense freezing fog before 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 26. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph in the morning.

Saturday, a chance of snow, for the afternoon and evening. Cloudy, with a high in the lower 30’s.

Author Profile Photo

Michael Coats

Michael is Chief Meteorologist for Local News 8 and Eyewitness News 3.

