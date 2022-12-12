Snow showers Monday night with cold temps for the rest of the week

An area of low-pressure overhead is delivering some snow tonight and early Tuesday. As this low moves east, we’ll pull in cold air from the north.

Monday night and Tuesday morning, snow with mostly cloudy skies. A low of 13° for Idaho Falls, with winds at 5-10 mph. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Tuesday, mostly cloudy with a high in the mid 20’s, with a high in the mid 20’s. Light winds around 5 mph. Tuesday night will bring areas of freezing fog to the region. A low down to 13°.

Wednesday, Patchy freezing fog with a slight chance of snow before 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 21°. For Wednesday night, we’ll see some snow work down from Montana with a low around 10° . New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Thursday, mostly cloudy, with a high near 18°. A slight chance of snow with most of the new snow falling in far eastern Idaho.