Winter storm warnings and advisories

Avalanche warning for the Bear River Range issued this morning

AVALANCHE WARNING. VERY DANGEROUS AVALANCHE CONDITIONS EXIST AND THE AVALANCHE DANGER IS HIGH. * WHERE...BEAR RIVER RANGE. * WHEN...6 AM MONDAY THROUGH 6 AM TUESDAY. * IMPACTS...VERY STRONG SOUTH WINDS AND HEAVY SNOWFALL HAVE OVERLOADED THE SNOWPACK CREATING UNSTABLE CONDITIONS. AVALANCHES ARE LIKELY EVEN AT LOW ELEVATIONS AND ON SMALL SLOPES. STAY OFF OF AND OUT FROM UNDER SLOPES STEEPER THAN 30 DEGREES. \ Winter Storm Warning for upper highlands and central mountain areas through 11am this morning means conditions are dangerous for travel, with slick roads, low visibility and rapidly changing conditions with no warning. Winter Weather Advisories mean be careful - it's slick and there' smore snow coming, too. 2-3 more inches for the valley with this Monday blast of precip. Cold air moves in with the lingering system from the weekend and creates icy spots and blowing snows and accumulations through the day and night. We will hit a harder freeze for the rest of the week -10 where we are today (freezing or 31) by mid week. Highs by Friday in the mid teens. Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather