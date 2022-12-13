Cold clouds and flurries for the rest of the week
That snowy low eases east and we'll see some clearing later. Light winds and clouds off and on with freezing fog for our mornings, with some light flurries around as temperatures plummet to mid 20's today and mid teens by week's end. Lows will drive toward zero for mountains and single digits for valley as we get past tonight. 20% chance of snow, but mainly flurries and light snowy conditions with the low cloudiness. Dry mainly with a slight warm up by weekend's end.
Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather