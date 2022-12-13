Freezing temperatures with areas of freezing fog and a few snow showers

Partly cloudy for Tuesday afternoon with a few areas of cloud cover. We are still are seeing some light snowfall for our Tuesday with freezing fog developing overnight.

Overnight lows will dip down to about 10°. Areas of freezing fog with a slight chance of snow. Light winds out of the southwest around 5 mph.

Wednesday, patchy freezing fog for the morning. Cloudy for the Snake River Plain, with mostly sunny skies in the higher elevations. A high near 21° for Idaho Falls with light winds around 5 mph. Scattered snow showers Wednesday night and early Thursday morning.

Thursday, a slight chance of snow with patchy dense freezing fog before 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 19°.