Snow showers Wednesday night with areas of freezing fog

Scattered snow showers tonight, as a system moves down along the jet stream.

A chance of snow with areas of Patchy freezing fog. Cloudy, with a low around 12°. Winds around 5 mph and new snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Thursday, more areas of patchy freezing fog, then gradually becoming sunny. A high near 22 with light winds. Thursday night, slight chance of snow with clouds and areas of fog A low around 3° for Idaho Falls.

Friday, patchy freezing fog before 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 16°.