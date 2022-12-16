Skip to Content
Cold temperatures this weekend with areas of freezing fog

KIFI Weather

High pressure with a temperature inversion will remain in place this Saturday. We'll start to move some of this cloud cover Sunday.

Cold overnight lows close to zero for the Snake River Plain. We’ll also see light snow flurries and fog for the overnight hours.

For Saturday, look for sunshine in the mountains with fog and cloudy skies in the Snake River Plain. Highs in the Snake River Plain will be in the mid to lower 20’s. A few snow showers and flurries.

Sunday, areas of patchy freezing fog for the morning. Partly sunny in the afternoon, with a high near 23°. East northeast wind around 10 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon.

Monday, partly sunny, with a high in the mid 20’s.

Michael Coats

Michael is Chief Meteorologist for Local News 8 and Eyewitness News 3.

