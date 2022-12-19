Temperatures increasing overnight and Tuesday with a chance of snow

A stormy weather pattern arrives for Tuesday and Wednesday. We’ll see temps warming slightly with scattered mountain snow Tuesday and more region-wide snow showers for Wednesday.

Monday night, a chance of snow after 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 8°.

Tuesday, Cloudy with a few snow showers. A high near 27°, north wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night, a chance of snow, mainly after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a temperature rising to around 29 by 4am. South southwest wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Wednesday, Snow likely, mainly before 11am. Patchy blowing snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32. Breezy, with a west wind 18 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 39 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Wednesday Night, partly cloudy, with a low around -15. North northeast wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Thursday, sunny and cold, with a high near 1°.

Special Weather Statement, National Weather Service Pocatello ID:

A strong cold front will move through these locations above on

Tuesday night into Wednesday bringing light to moderate snow and

very strong wind with gusts of 30 to 50 mph. Very cold

temperatures will filter into the area Wednesday night into

Thursday…

Expect 1 to 3 inches of snow across the Little/Big Lost

Valleys/Highlands, Shoshone, Sun Valley Region, Eastern Magic

valley/Wood River region, the Snake Plain, and the Southern

Hills/Albion Mtns and Raft river regions. Blowing and drifting of

snow is expected.

For the Teton Valley, Marsh/Albion Highlands, Franklin/Eastern

Oneida Region, Bear River Range, and Bear Lake Valley look for 2

to 7 inches of snow. These areas will have blowing and drifting

snow, especially Botts and Antelope Flats. These areas will

likely be moved to winter weather advisories tomorrow for Tuesday

night into Wednesday.

Wednesday evening into Thursday very cold arctic air moves into

the area. Look for widespread wind chills below negative 20 late

Wednesday and continuing into early Thursday afternoon. Daytime

high temperatures on Thursday will struggle to get over 10

degrees.