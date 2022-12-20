Gusty winds and scattered snow showers; Winter Weather Advisory and Wind Chill Warnings issued
A cold front will move through the area tonight into Wednesday morning. Light to moderate snow will develop behind the cold front tonight and continue Wednesday. Strong winds will develop along and behind the front, with sustained speeds of 25-35 mph and gusts of 45-60 mph.
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 PM WEDNESDAY.
WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM WEDNESDAY TO NOON THURSDAY.
- WHAT…For the Winter Weather Advisory, light snow and blowing and drifting snow from high winds. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 to 55 mph. For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 45 below zero.
- WHERE…Shoshone, Richfield, Carey, Mud Lake, INL, Craters of
the Moon NM, Idaho Falls, Rexburg, St. Anthony, Pocatello,
Blackfoot, American Falls, Shelley, Fort Hall, Burley, Rupert,
Heyburn, Oakley, Dubois, Spencer, Edie School, Small, and Monida
Pass. The Snake Plain, Arco Desert and the Beaverhead/Lemhi
Highlands.
- WHEN…For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 11 PM this evening to 5 PM MST Wednesday. For the Wind Chill Warning, from 5 PM Wednesday to noon MST Thursday.
- IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.