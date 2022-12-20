Gusty winds and scattered snow showers; Winter Weather Advisory and Wind Chill Warnings issued

A cold front will move through the area tonight into Wednesday morning. Light to moderate snow will develop behind the cold front tonight and continue Wednesday. Strong winds will develop along and behind the front, with sustained speeds of 25-35 mph and gusts of 45-60 mph.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 PM WEDNESDAY.

WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM WEDNESDAY TO NOON THURSDAY.