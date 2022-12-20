Skip to Content
Local Forecast
By
Published 7:53 AM

Winter storm warning and watches

We'll be warmer (lol) and in the 20's and 30's for today and tomorrow as we storm up with some 1-3" of snow for Idaho Falls possible into tomorrow morning. The big story is the 50mph wind gusts approaching with the blast of cold air into tomorrow afternoon dropping temperatures for everyone to -7 in the valley and colder for mountains. Highs on Thursday will be in the single digits. Temperatures will bounce back into the 20's by Friday and we have a 30% chance of snow for Christmas with highs around freezing.

Dangerous wind chills for Wednesday and Wednesday night and Thursday and blowing snow will cause travel hazardous and everything freezes. Freezing fog may be an issue at times. 

WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 10 to 16
  inches in the mountains; 6 to 10 inches in Jackson Hole. Winds
  gusting as high as 50 mph in the mountains.

* WHERE...Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains and Jackson Hole.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult, especially over the
  mountain passes, including Teton and Togwotee Passes. Snow and
  blowing snow will severely limit visibility at times
  especially in the mountains as well as north of Jackson to
  Moran Junction.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Backcountry enthusiasts including
  snowmobilers can easily become disoriented and lost. Frostbite
  and hypothermia can set in quickly. Please monitor the Bridger-
  Teton Avalanche Center at bridgertetonavalanchecenter.org, if
  your plans include travel into the backcountry.
Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast
Author Profile Photo

Jeff Roper

Jeff is a member of the First Alert Team.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content