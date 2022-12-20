Winter storm warning and watches

We'll be warmer (lol) and in the 20's and 30's for today and tomorrow as we storm up with some 1-3" of snow for Idaho Falls possible into tomorrow morning. The big story is the 50mph wind gusts approaching with the blast of cold air into tomorrow afternoon dropping temperatures for everyone to -7 in the valley and colder for mountains. Highs on Thursday will be in the single digits. Temperatures will bounce back into the 20's by Friday and we have a 30% chance of snow for Christmas with highs around freezing.

Dangerous wind chills for Wednesday and Wednesday night and Thursday and blowing snow will cause travel hazardous and everything freezes. Freezing fog may be an issue at times.

WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 10 to 16 inches in the mountains; 6 to 10 inches in Jackson Hole. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph in the mountains. * WHERE...Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains and Jackson Hole. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult, especially over the mountain passes, including Teton and Togwotee Passes. Snow and blowing snow will severely limit visibility at times especially in the mountains as well as north of Jackson to Moran Junction. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Backcountry enthusiasts including snowmobilers can easily become disoriented and lost. Frostbite and hypothermia can set in quickly. Please monitor the Bridger- Teton Avalanche Center at bridgertetonavalanchecenter.org, if your plans include travel into the backcountry.