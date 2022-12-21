Winter Storm and Wind Chill Warnings

Wild winds at 70mph reported this morning near ID/WY state line causing whiteout and blizzard like conditions closing 26, 32, 33 ahead of a major cold front which will jam cold air into Idaho tonight and take everyone below zero for lows.

We've hit highs this morning with a rain/snow mix and mid 30's as temperatures drops today to about 18 by 5pm. SW winds 35+ shifting NW 25-25 mph . Overnight -8 in Pocatello to -17 in Rexburg and with winds overnight, wind chills could go as low as -40 below. Highs Thursday in the single digits at 7 degrees for Idaho Falls. Many mountain communities will have highs at -2.

Winter Storm Warning for eastern Idaho through 11pm tonight.

Wind Chill Warning at 5pm into overnight and 11am tomorrow.