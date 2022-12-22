Skip to Content
Local Forecast
Published 5:05 PM

Scattered snow showers Friday afternoon and evening

KIFI Weather

We have another round of Pacific moisture on the move for this Friday and Saturday.

Overnight, mostly cloudy with a low of -5°. Light winds around 5mph, with wind chills down to about -15°.

For Friday, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies with scattered snow showers. A high of 18°, with winds around 5 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible. More snow for Friday night, with lows around 15°.

Saturday, a slight chance of snow before 11am. Cloudy, with a high near 28°.

Christmas, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies, a slight chance of snow, with a high near 35°.

Michael Coats

