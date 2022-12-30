Scattered Snow showers with the possibility of freezing rain for Friday

TODAY: Scattered snow showers will be across our mountains for most of the day today with mixed showers out for our valleys. The Upper Snake River Plain could see both snow and freezing rain throughout the day while the Lower Snake River Plain and Magic Valley have the chance to see rain, freezing rain, and snow during the day. Accumulation looks to be around 1 to 3 inches for the valleys with the mountains getting more around 6-8 inches and valleys around the mountains getting 2-4 inches. Winds will be slightly breezy between 10-20 mph. High temperatures get into the 30's.



TOMORROW: Scattered mountain snow showers are likely with more mixed showers for the valleys. As we head into the night of New Year's Eve, precipitation coverage should decrease and be a lot more isolated than scattered across the region. Most snow showers and accumulation will be focused towards SE Idaho and the southern highlands. Winds will be light between 5-10 mph. High temperatures increase into the mid 30's to lower 40's.



LONG TERM: Isolated snow showers are left for New Year's Day before having dry conditions back for Monday and Tuesday. Scattered snow showers return back for Wednesday and Thursday. Winds will ramp up to 15-25 mph on Sunday before calming down into the work week. High temperatures slightly decrease back to the 30's for New Year's Day before dropping into the 20's and even teens for Monday and Tuesday. High's then slightly increase later in the week back to the upper 20's and lower 30's.



WATCHES/WARNINGS:



WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST SATURDAY for Mountains south of Burley, Bear River Range, and Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains and Salt River and Wyoming Ranges.



WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS MORNING for Shoshone northward.



WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST SATURDAY for Southern mountains from Malta east through Montpelier, Eastern mountains from Wayan north through Pine Creek Pass, Northeast mountains from Driggs north to Henrys Lake, Jackson Hole, and Yellowstone National Park.