Isolated Snow Showers for New Year’s Day

TONIGHT: Isolated snow showers are expected late tonight into the overnight hours across most of the region with greater chances for scattered snow showers into the southern highlands and in SE Idaho. Cloudy skies will be with us in the late afternoon and evening until around 9/10pm. Winds will be light between 5-10 mph. Low temperatures get down to the teens and 20's.



TOMORROW: Scattered snow showers are expected to continue across the southern highlands, SE Idaho, and western WY. Isolated and stray showers are possible for the Snake River Plain and Magic Valley. Dry and cloudy conditions will be across the Continental Divide and central ID. Winds will be breezy between 15-25 mph. High temperatures reach the 30's and lower 20's.



LONG TERM: We will dry out the entire region for Monday and for much of the beginning of the week. Scattered snow showers return on Thursday with leftover isolated snow showers continuing into Friday before drying up next weekend. Winds will calm down for Monday and should remain calm for most of the long term. High temperatures drop into the lower 20's for Monday. High's then increase into the 30's for Thursday and stay there heading into next weekend.



WATCHES/WARNINGS:



WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST SUNDAY for South Hills and Albion Mountains including but not limited to Conner Summit, City of Rocks NR, Albion, and Almo.



WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST SUNDAY for Malad Summit, Border Summit, Geneva Summit, Emigration Summit, Holbrook Summit, Fish Creek Summit, Georgetown Summit, Pine Creek Pass, Inkom, McCammon, Downey, Lava Hot Springs, Malad, Preston, Thatcher, St. Charles, Montpelier, Georgetown, Grace, Soda Springs, Henry, Bone, Wayan, Swan Valley, Victor, Bear River Range, Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains and Salt River and Wyoming Ranges.



AVALANCHE WARNING is in effect until 6 AM MST Monday for Bear River Range.



WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 2 PM MST SUNDAY for Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls, Shelley, Fort Hall, Burley, Rupert, Heyburn, and Oakley.



WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST SUNDAY for Sweetzer Summit, Malta, Rockland, Holbrook, and Jackson Hole.



WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST SUNDAY for Yellowstone National Park.