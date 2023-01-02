Cold and dry with some sun

We start the first week of 2023 with scattered snow showers in the southeastern highlands and winter storm warnings into central Wyoming, as a low drops into the four corners. Our conditions will remain dry and below freezing with some overcast afternoons and evenings and the possibility of fog and it may freeze. Black ice can occur with fog freezing on pavement, and busier travel today for alot of people with time off. Our temperature will be around 24 with lows in the tweens and teens and single digits for the mountains. Consistent through Wednesday with limited shower chances overnight tonight for the valley.

1-2" for Montpelier/Bern by Tuesday morning. "Anything that blows will be froze." - as I like to say.

Another system pushes more cloudiness/fog in for Tuesday and Wednesday before a 60% chance of snow dump on Thursday.

Highs will jump with insulated snows/clouds into the mid 30's to near 40 in Pocatello and cause a chance of rain/snow mix, which will freeze up into Thursday night and bring a continued chance for showers to start Friday.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather